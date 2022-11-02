Munugode by-poll: RSS denies conducting a survey

Hyderabad: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) denied conducting any survey in the Munugode Assembly constituency following the circulation of such survey reports online.

The party has condemned the report stating that it was a ‘mischievous act; of publicising fake documents and wanted the authorities to take action against the responsible.

The RSS Telangana state secretary, Karyavaha Kacham Ramesh said that a forged statement, entitled ‘RSS Internal Survey Report’, was being circulated in social media.

“Released ostensibly in the context of the Munugode polls on Nov 3, this report is signed by an unknown person and is clearly released with the malafide intention of confusing and misleading people. We would like to state that no such survey has been conducted by the RSS and we condemn the mischievous act of publicising this fake document,” said Ramesh in a press release.

The RSS leader quoted Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a voluntary organisation that has been working for the last 97 years with the primary aim of nation-building.

“Of late, attempts have been made to denigrate a cultural voluntary organisation such as the RSS, by people who have been resorting to fake, baseless, and implausible news stories and comments for political gains,” said the leader.

The TS RSS Secretory also demanded that government should identify people responsible for the fake documents and the news and take stringent, legal measures against them.

“These kinds of actions do not befit the position of any individual or institution of responsibility. It is nothing but deriding and abusing democratic and social values,” said Ramesh.