Telangana: Election in Munugode taking place between two ideologies, says KTR

Hyderabad: TRS (BRS) working president and minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) warned that voting for the BJP would result in LPG cylinder prices of Rs 4,000, and asked people to choose between the TRS’ welfare government and the BJP’s contractor government.

He reminded the people of Munugode that the byelection was forced on them due to the ‘greed’ of the then-sitting MLA who defected to the BJP.

Rama Rao said during a roadshow in Samsthan Narayanpuram and Munugode on Tuesday that the BJP regime increased petrol prices from Rs 70 per litre in 2014 to Rs 110 per litre in 2022.

“Also, the price of a cooking gas cylinder has risen from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200, and voting for the BJP will only encourage the party to raise the price to Rs 4,000,” he said.

“People must decide whether to support the BJP, whose actions have resulted in a sharp increase in the price of essential commodities, or the TRS government, which is focused on the welfare and development of all. The election was between two ideologies, not two candidates,” he remarked.

The minister stated that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy defected from the Congress to the BJP in exchange for the Rs 18,000 crore tender awarded to his mining company by the Union government. He said that Rajgopal Reddy has been preoccupied with advancing his commercial interests through his position since day one, ignoring the Munugode constituency.

Rama Rao slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting only ‘corporates and his crony capitalist friends’ while ignoring people’s basic needs. He cited several welfare and development initiatives launched by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the last eight years, during which Prime Minister Modi did nothing to help the people.