Telangana EC rubbishes BJP, TRS remarks on counting, says process transparent

Hyderabad: Responding to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) complaints of slow counting during the Munugode by-polls chief electoral officer Vikasraj has said that counting is taken up in a transparent manner.

Earlier today, Telangana energy minister Jagdish Reddy urged the electoral officers should declare round-wise results to the media. Reddy urged the Election Commission of India to address the issue of electoral officers leaking details to the media.

The minister expressed dismay over the delay in the counting process. He also alleged that the media is receiving ‘leaks’ from officers inside the counting centre.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay also expressed dismay over the counting process and asked, “The Telangana CEO must explain the delay in updating data of the third and the fourth rounds when compared to the first and the second. Unless there is pressure from the media, why is the data not being uploaded?”