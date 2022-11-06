Munugode by-poll: TRS unhappy with counting process

Hyderabad: As the counting of votes is underway for the Munugode by-polls, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has expressed dismay over the counting process.

Telangana energy minister Jagdish Reddy demanded that the electoral officers should declare round-wise results to the media. Reddy urged the Election Commission of India to address the issue of electoral officers leaking details to the media.

The minister expressed dismay over the delay in the counting process. He also alleged that the media is recieving ‘leaks’ from officers inside the counting centre.

Earlier, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP also expressed dismay over the issue. “The Telangana CEO must explain the delay in updating data of the third and the fourth rounds when compared to the first and the second. Unless there is pressure from the media, why is the data not being uploaded?” Aske Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Kumar further said that they will register a complaint with the Central Election Commission if the BJP finds any mistakes in the process. The BJP in a press release said that the state Election commission uploaded the details only after a call from union minister G Kishan Reddy to the state chief Election Commissioner. “The data was uploaded just 10 minutes after the call,” it added.