Munugodu witnessing a Kurukshetra war: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said the Munugodu Assembly constituency was witnessing a Kurukshetra war and added that justice was on the side of their party in the upcoming by-elections. He said their party candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy would win the by-election, irrespective of the conspiracies and obstructions created by the ruling TRS party leaders.

Speaking to media persons at Nampally of Munugodu, Sanjay also targeted the three leaders of TNGO Association and warned them that he would expose their irregularities and illegally properties. He made it clear that he would not tender any apology to the TNGO leaders at any cost. He alleged that the three TNGO leaders have illegal assets worth crores of rupees. He asked the leaders as to why they did not come to the rescue of the employees, who suffered due to the issuance of GO No. 317.

He also alleged that the employees union leaders did not fight on the pending problems of the State government employees like DA and other benefits. He said his party workers and leaders had worked hard during the election campaigning and added that they had followed all democratic norms. He thanked the party leaders and workers for their hard work in the by-elections campaigning.

Targeting Chief Minister KCR, Sanjay alleged that the CM ran away from the constituency without talking about the development in Munugodu. He claimed that the CM had not spoken about SCs, STs and BCs in the constituency and added the the claims of the CM about the imposition of GST handloom sector was completely false and claimed that it was the ruling TRS party that urged the Centre to impose the GST on the handloom products.

He alleged that the CM had not given Batukamma saree orders to the weavers of the State. He demanded that the CM release a white paper on the development activities taken up by the State government in Munugodu Assembly constituency.