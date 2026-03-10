Murder conspiracy foiled in Hyderabad's Amberpet; 3 arrested.

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (Charminar Zone), along with the Amberpet police, foiled a murder conspiracy and arrested three persons who were allegedly planning to kill a woman.

Police seized a country-made pistol along with six live rounds, a magazine, three mobile phones and an electric scooter from their possession.

Accused persons

The arrested persons were identified as Dhamara Arun Kumar (48), a real estate businessman residing at Maruthi Nagar near Dargah in Malkajgiri; Mohammed Abbu (26), a pan shop owner from Chennapuram Chowrastha, Jawahar Nagar, Yapral; and Mir Muzammil Ali Khan (23), a student from Darab Jung Lane, Yakutpura in Hyderabad.

Murder plan over suspicion

According to police, the main accused Arun Kumar suspected that his second wife was maintaining an extra-marital relationship with his distant relative. Nursing a grudge against her, he allegedly decided to eliminate her.

In November 2025, Arun Kumar reportedly approached Mohammed Abbu seeking a firearm to carry out the murder. Abbu introduced him to Mir Muzammil Ali Khan, who agreed to arrange the weapon and reportedly took an advance of Rs 20,000.

Weapon procured from Bihar

In the first week of January 2026, Mir Muzammil Ali Khan, along with his cousin Salamath alias Salman, travelled to Munger in Bihar and allegedly purchased a country-made pistol, ten live rounds and two magazines from a person identified as Tabish for Rs 35,000. After returning to Hyderabad, they handed over the weapon to Arun Kumar and received Rs 1.10 lakh.

Police said Arun Kumar later practised firing the pistol at his farmland in Gollagudem village of Thurkapally mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district using two rounds and lost one magazine loaded with two live rounds while returning.

Arrest before execution

On March 9, the three accused gathered near the Ali Café crossroads in Amberpet to plan the murder of Arun Kumar’s second wife. Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, Charminar Zone team, along with the staff of Amberpet police station, apprehended them and seized the pistol, six live rounds and a magazine from their possession.

Police said two persons, Tabish of Munger in Bihar and Salamath alias Salman, are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them.