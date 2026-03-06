Resolve Amberpet flyover issue in Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy tells CM

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has written to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in order to seek his personal intervention to resolve issues related to the construction of the service road beneath the Amberpet Flyover in Hyderabad.

In his letter, Kishan Reddy said that although the flyover was completed and inaugurated nearly a year ago, the service road below the structure is still incomplete.

Centre’s focus on national highways in Telangana

Highlighting the Centre’s efforts to strengthen infrastructure in Telangana under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister said several national highway projects are currently underway in the state.

He noted that works worth about Rs 1.85 lakh crore related to national highways are being implemented across Telangana. Since 2014, around 2,800 kilometres of national highways have already been constructed in the state. Another 2,500 kilometres are under various stages of development.

Kishan Reddy also mentioned that after the formation of 33 districts in Telangana, all districts are being connected through national highways.

Details of Amberpet flyover in Hyderabad

The Amberpet flyover was built on National Highway 163 (formerly NH-202) by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The project was completed at a cost of Rs 265 crore.

The 1.5-kilometre-long four-lane flyover at Amberpet crossroads was inaugurated on May 5, 2025 by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar were also present during the inauguration.

Land acquisition delaying service road work

Despite the flyover becoming operational, the service road underneath has not been fully completed. It is pending due to land acquisition for certain portions.

Kishan Reddy alleged that unnecessary obstacles were being created during the land acquisition process. He said compensation amount of Rs 2.54 crore had already been paid to the beneficiary. Delays allegedly caused by middlemen and other forces continue to stall the work, he added.

Issue raised with previous, current governments

Kishan Reddy said the matter related to the road beneath Amberpet flyover in Hyderabad had earlier been brought to the attention of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as well as the present Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on multiple occasions.

He added that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had also discussed the issue several times with Telangana ministers.

According to Kishan Reddy, he had personally approached officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with other concerned authorities, but the issue still remains unresolved.

In his letter, the Union Minister urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to personally intervene and direct the GHMC and the State Roads and Buildings Department to take necessary steps to clear the pending issues.