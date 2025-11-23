‘Murder…’: Delhi cab driver’s mistranslated text panics rider; internet amused

People often book rides on aggregator apps and exchange texts when the ride arrives. One such exchange between a techie and a cab driver in Delhi has gone viral.

Arnav Gupta, a software engineer at Meta, received a text from his Uber driver, which read, “I am facing a Murder Threat”. The engineer shared the experience on X saying he was shocked.

“A chill ran down my spine, It is Delhi after all . Anything can happen,” he said.

Today I made my Uber driver wait for 2 min as I was getting out of my house. And suddenly I received a notification from Uber "I am facing the threat of murder"



Strap in for a thrilling story 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/Xmvio9QuIQ — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) November 21, 2025

Gupta decided to click on the translate option below the text.

“And then I heaved the biggest sigh of relief in a long long time. He was in front of Mother Dairy,” Gupta wrote on X.

The original text from the driver read “Murder deri ke samne hun (I am in front of Mother Dairy)”, which was wrongly translated to the text that Gupta peered from his notifications, leading to the confusion.

Social media reaction

Many social media users liked the plot twist in the conversation between the techie and the cab driver. One user said, “What a plot twist, i did not see that coming at all,” another said, “Holy moly! Better than Hollywood, absolute cinema.”

A third comment read, “This is one of the most hilariously terrifying stories I’ve ever come across” and a fourth comment read, “I have heard a rumour that Netflix is bought rights to this story. Arijit is going to sing title song.”