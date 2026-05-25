Murinakatte dispute triggers fresh tension in Bhatkal; prohibitory orders imposed

Bhatkal : The sensitive coastal town of Bhatkal has once again witnessed communal tension after the resurfacing of the controversial Murinakatte issue. A recently reconstructed Murinakatte structure near Venkatapur along National Highway 66 was allegedly demolished on Sunday night by thousands of youths belonging to another community. The incident has pushed the town into a tense situation, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders in Bhatkal town and Jali Panchayat limits for the next two days.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Bhatkal following the demolition of the Murinakatte structure. Authorities have banned the gathering of more than five people within Bhatkal town and Jali Panchayat limits after the disputed structure was allegedly damaged in the presence of police personnel, triggering severe tension in the area.

The Murinakatte issue has remained a flashpoint ever since the widening work of National Highway 66 began. The site, believed to have centuries-old historical and religious significance, was earlier cleared for the highway expansion project. Following the road widening, one section of people reportedly demanded the complete removal of the structure, while Hindu organisations insisted that it should be rebuilt at its original location.

Also Read Tension erupts in Bhatkal over reconstruction of religious structure

Despite repeated appeals, the authorities allegedly failed to reconstruct the structure. As a result, hundreds of Hindu activists gathered on Sunday morning and rebuilt the Murinakatte with religious rituals and devotion.

Soon after the reconstruction work began at the public site, local residents and leaders of Majjise Islah Wa Tanzim strongly objected to it. As tensions escalated, Sub-Divisional Officer J. Mahesh convened a peace meeting and reportedly clarified that the land in question belonged to the highway department and was considered encroached property.

Tension prevailed in Murinakatte village of Bhatkal taluk on Sunday, May 24, after a dispute broke out between two groups over the reconstruction of a religious structure locally referred to as a “Devarakatte”.



Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse crowds and bring… pic.twitter.com/m3HNhaZ512 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 25, 2026

Although leaders from the other community initially agreed during the discussions, the situation reportedly turned volatile later in the night. Thousands of youths gathered at the spot, raised slogans, and staged a blockade on the highway.

Even as Superintendent of Police Deepan and DYSP Girish were engaged in negotiations to control the crowd, a section of youths allegedly used iron rods to partially demolish the Murinakatte structure in front of police personnel.

In view of the escalating tension, prohibitory orders have been imposed in Bhatkal town and Jali Panchayat limits from May 25 to May 27. Bhatkal Assistant Commissioner Mahesh has ordered that no gathering of five or more people will be allowed during the period.