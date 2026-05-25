Tension erupts in Bhatkal over reconstruction of religious structure

Bhatkal: Tension prevailed in Murinakatte village of Bhatkal taluk on Sunday, May 24, after a dispute broke out between two groups over the reconstruction of a religious structure locally referred to as a “Devarakatte”. Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse crowds and bring the situation under control.

According to local sources, the religious structure had existed in the area for several years and was associated with the faith and traditions of local residents. However, the structure was reportedly demolished a few months ago as part of the ongoing National Highway expansion project in the region.

Following its removal, members of the local community reconstructed the Devarakatte at a nearby location. The newly constructed structure, however, drew objections from members of another community, who reportedly demanded that it be removed.

As tensions escalated, members of one group staged a protest opposing the structure, leading to heated arguments and a tense atmosphere in the locality. Police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the situation and attempted to pacify both sides.

When the crowd allegedly became difficult to control, police carried out a mild lathi charge to disperse protesters and prevent the situation from worsening further. Officials said the situation is presently under control, though tension continues to prevail in the area.

In view of the sensitivity of the issue, additional police forces have been deployed in and around Murinakatte to prevent any untoward incidents.

Senior district officials, including Deepan and Lakshmipriya, visited the spot and reviewed the situation personally.

Authorities are holding discussions with local leaders and representatives from both communities in an attempt to restore normalcy and maintain communal harmony.

Police officials said strict vigilance has been maintained in the region and warned that legal action would be initiated against anyone attempting to disturb peace or spread misinformation.

The incident has once again highlighted the sensitivity surrounding religious structures and land-related disputes during infrastructure development works, particularly in communally sensitive regions. Officials said efforts are underway to resolve the matter peacefully through dialogue and coordination with community elders.