Murmu reshuffles governors, makes some fresh appointments too

New Delhi: Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu as part of a major gubernatorial reshuffle effected by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, October 12.

Om Prakash Mathur, Governor of Sikkim, will be the new Governor of Keralam in place of Arlekar, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Dushyant Gautam has been appointed the Governor of Sikkim, it said.

Senior BJP leader from Jharkhand, Braj Mohan Ram, has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha.

Sudha Yadav has been named the Governor of Karnataka, and Dhal Singh Bisen will be the Uttarakhand Governor, the communique said.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, it added.