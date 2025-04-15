Murshidabad violence: 120 houses torched in bedbuna village

Kolkata: Standing before their burnt homes at Bedbuna village under riot-hit Jangipur area of Murshidabad district, people shiver to recall the horror which unfolded before them on April 11 afternoon when a mob of outsiders went on a rampage during an anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protest in a nearby area.

The victims claimed that all 120 houses of the village were torched, and their valuables like cash, jewellery and cattle were looted by the attackers.

The district administration said efforts are on to rebuild their houses.

“Carrying arms and stones, they started pouring petrol on our thatched house as we fled through the back door,” said Rahul Mondal, fear writ large on his face.

“They took away the cattle tied in the cowshed and looted the belongings and set our houses on fire. We alerted the neighbours and fled,” he said.

As the residents of over 100 thatched houses, including women and children, ran away from their dwellings, they saw smoke billowing out of the cluster of huts in the hamlet from a distance.

“We were hiding some distance away… They left an hour after the rampage. When we went back, we could see all 120 houses in the village were scarred and our belongings were taken away,” said Nilima.

Tapan Naskar, another villager, alleged that the police came two hours after they called the force.

Santi, another resident of the village, “I am staying at a relative’s place away from here. Some of my neighbours here have crossed the Bhagirathi river and went to Malda district where they are sheltered in a school building.”

“Some others have put up at relative’s houses in Jharkhand which is not very far. We had been living in peace with members of other community for years. But there has not been any such incident in the past,” she said.

A district official said work will start on a war footing for rebuilding their houses under the state’s funding by next week.

At Dhulian, another riot-hit area of the district, Rajesh opened his pharmacy after three days.

“After being repeatedly assured by the administration and patrolling BSF jawans I mustered the courage to open my shop. After all, my livelihood depends on it,” he said.

“What happened on Friday is unprecedented. The mob which attacked my property as well as nearby business units, mostly consisted of unfamiliar faces.

“We had been running our business and residing in the area for 50 years. Never imagined such a thing would happen. I have also been assured by friends of other communities of safety. Hope what happened was only a nightmare not to strike us again,” he added.

Md Akbar, whose shop also bore the brunt of the wrath of the attackers, said houses and shops owned by both Hindus and Muslims were ransacked by the mob.

“They are criminals and cannot be called peaceful protestors in a democracy,” he said.

“We have been living together for many years and participating in each other’s festivals. What had happened was instigated by outsiders. We are only hoping normalcy returns and those driven out of homes return as soon as possible. We demand security from the administration,” Akbar said.

Pankaj Sarkar, a resident of Dhulian, claimed ATMs have run out of cash.

“As the net services have been suspended, I cannot make digital payments. There is no cash in ATMs. I don’t know how to sustain myself. Hope the situation will improve tomorrow,” Sarkar, who lives with his wife and child, said.