Musi beautification: BJP accuses Telangana govt of targeting poor

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is creating fear and uncertainty among people in the name of the Musi river beautification project, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao alleged on Thursday, February 26.

He accused the Congress government of attempting to evict the poor from their homes, seize their lands and destroy their livelihoods under the guise of development.

Speaking during the ‘Musi Gosa–BJP Bharosa Paramarsha Yatra’, Ramchander Rao said the BJP was not opposed to the cleaning and beautification of the Musi, the Gandhi Sarovar project, or the installation of a Mahatma Gandhi statue. “We are only opposing anti-people actions,” he clarified.

Real estate business in the name of beautification: Rao

He alleged that the Congress government was indulging in real estate business in the name of beautification. According to him, notices have reportedly been issued to over 450 houses in Madhu Park Ridge Apartments under Bandlaguda Jagir limits and 170 houses in Vigneshwara Colony.

He termed it “unfortunate” that even houses constructed with government permissions were being targeted for demolition.

Ramchander Rao argued that there was no need to demolish houses for the Musi beautification project. Instead, he suggested setting up sewage treatment plants and constructing retaining walls along the river to address environmental concerns.

Referring to land prices in nearby Kokapet touching Rs 150 crore per acre, he questioned whether the government would provide compensation at the same rate to those losing properties adjacent to Kokapet due to the project.

As part of the programme, Ramchander Rao paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the meditation hall premises in Bapu Ghat. BJP leaders, including Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, participated in the event.