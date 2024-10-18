Musi development project unnecessary: KTR slams Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, October 18, questioned Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s obsession with the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

He slammed the Congress government for its “reckless governance” and termed the Musi Riverfront Development project as unnecessary. KTR contrasted this with rapid development achieved under the BRS government.

The former minister for Information Technology highlighted Telangana’s top position in economic growth, IT exports and environmental sustainability. In a post on X, KTR flayed the Congress government’s administration for lacking direction and spreading confusion.

He ridiculed the Congress’ obsession with the Musi river beautification project, calling it a distraction from real development. “Congress doesn’t know how to govern. Telangana became number one in per capita income and GDP growth without wasting Rs 1.5 lakh crore on the Musi project,” he said.

The Rajanna Sircilla MLA reiterated that the BRS government worked towards the growth in the IT sector. “Despite the Modi government cancelling the ITIR project and not giving a single rupee, Hyderabad surpassed Bengaluru in IT exports. We met our 2035 IT exports target by 2023, 12 years in advance” he pointed out.

KTR noted that Hyderabad won the world’s best green city award without displacing the poor in the name of Musi River project, surpassing global cities such as Paris, Bogota, Montreal and Mexico City. He said the State had also become the seed bowl of the country.

He contrasted this with Congress’ “money-spinning schemes” around Musi River, questioning their real motives. He questioned the need for the chief minister to take up the Musi River project and the Fourth City project, except to allegedly fill his pockets.

The former minister criticised Revanth Reddy for belittling government schools by repeatedly claiming to be its product. He pointed out that students from residential welfare schools initiated by former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were far more fluent in English speaking and were working in world-renowned companies across the globe.

“Telangana’s rise has been built on visionary leadership, not on empty promises and chaotic governance,” he concluded.