Musi rehabilitation: Seethakka hands over cheques to 17 SHGs

Hyderabad: Telangana minister of Women and Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, distributed checks worth Rs 3.44 crores to 172 women from 17 self-help groups at Praja Bhavan on Friday, October 18, as part of the Telangana government’s initiative to assist families displaced by the Musi River development project.

This program aims to provide double-bedroom houses and cash loans to improve the livelihoods of those affected.

During the distribution event, Seethakka acknowledged the challenges of relocating families but stressed the importance of understanding the realities of flooding risks posed by the Musi River.

“When moving from one place to another, it can be difficult, but we must understand the actual conditions. If the Musi River floods, it will cause severe problems,” she stated.

The government is offering loans of Rs 2 lakhs to each woman in these groups, with Rs 1.40 lakhs being waived off, leaving Rs 60,000 for them to repay.

Seethakka encouraged women to utilize this financial support for starting businesses and mentioned that sewing machines would also be provided to women’s groups for various business initiatives.

Furthermore, she assured that the children of those who resettled would receive comprehensive educational facilities.

Seethakka speaks about Chennai, Khammam floods

She highlighted recent events, mentioning that Chennai was inundated yesterday and Khammam the day before, resulting in people losing everything.

“The rising pollution in the Musi River is causing health issues,” she said, adding the importance of clean air, warning that contaminated air leads to illness.

Seethakka assured that in the coming days, conditions would improve for drinking and bathing with Musi water.

“The government is committed to supporting those affected by the floods in every possible way,” she added.