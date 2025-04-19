Musi riverfront development will combact pollution in Hyderabad: CM

Reddy said that the delegation from Telangana has examined a riverfront in Tokyo and would like to incorporate the necessary designs for Musi riverfront development in Hyderabad.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th April 2025 3:24 pm IST
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy at a meeting in Tokyo, Japan
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy with members of the Japan Telugu Federation

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, April 19, stressed that the Musi riverfront development is also to combat pollution in Hyderabad.

Addressing a gathering of the Japan-Telugu Federation in Tokyo, the chief minister informed a delegation from the state is in Tokyo to study the city’s successful riverfront development and incorporate its idea into the Musi river development.

He said, “New Delhi is facing rising pollution on a daily basis forcing the government there to shut down institutions. We must learn a lesson from them and strive to keep our state pollution-free.”

He also spoke on how his government is focused on infrastructure development, regional ring road and the metro rail expansion.

“Telangana has immense potential in the IT and pharma sectors,” he said, urging members of the Japan Telugu Federation to invest and extend their cooperation in the development of Telangana.

