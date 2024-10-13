Musi row: Meinhardt serves notice to BRS’ Krishank over ‘frivolous’ claims

Hyderabad: Meihardt, a construction company has served a legal notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) social media convener Manne Krishank demanding he stop making frivolous claims and delete them from social media.

The notice instructed Krishank to retract the “defamatory, unfounded, and baseless” allegations made against the company on social media, in press entities, media houses, and other web portals. It also demanded a written public apology for damaging its reputation and goodwill.

Further, the notice demanded the removal of defamatory content from all social media accounts and websites. Meinhardt warned that it would be compelled to initiate appropriate legal proceedings, both civil and criminal if he failed to comply with the notice within 24 hours.

Reacting to the legal notice, the BRS convener said he wouldn’t delete the posts. He took to X and said, “There is no question of deleting the tweets posted either on MEINHARDT or MUSI Contract given by CM Revanth.”

Krishank on Saturday had asked questions about corruption allegations around the company’s dealings.

“Congress Alliance Jharkhand CM asked CBI Enquiry on MEINHARDT Scam…. Congress CM in Telangana is giving MUSI Contract to MEINHARDT… Why Contracts to Scamsters asks Opposition Leader,” he said on X.

In February this year Representatives of the Singapore company, MEINHARDT Group led by its CEO Omar Shahzad and Suresh Chandra held a meeting with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy over the Musi riverfront development project and showcased their plans.