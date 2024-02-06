Singapore company discusses Musi riverfront project with Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Singapore company, MEINHARDT Group led by its CEO Omar Shahzad and Suresh Chandra held a meeting with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy over the Musi riverfront development project and showcased their plans on Tuesday, February 6.

The company officials made a PowerPoint presentation on the project designs they have undertaken in different countries as well as the models of the projects to be adopted for Musi development in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy suggested the company representatives design the models to suit the future needs of the city.

He said that the outline of Hyderabad will change with the expansion of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Regional Ring Road ( RRR) and the upcoming railway lines around the city.

He suggested the companies develop the Musi riverfront development model in accordance with the expansion plans.

During his recent visit to London and Dubai, the chief minister inspected the Riverfront projects and held special meetings with representatives of many foreign companies, design, planning, architecture firms and consultancy experts in Dubai.

Further, the officials of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority ( HUDA) and Musi River Front Development Corporation are holding talks with various companies, a press release said.

State chief secretary Santhi Kumari, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Authority principal secretary Dana Kishore, HMDA joint commissioner and Musi River Front Development Corporation MD Amrapali also participated in this meeting.