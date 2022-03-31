Musical performances, fireworks mark the end of Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The world’s greatest show, Expo 2020, Dubai, came to an end on Thursday night with a star-studded closing ceremony, fireworks, airshows and musical performances.

With this, the Germany pavilion, one of the most talked about at the Expo 2020 also closed forever with Indians as its last visitors.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate Reslin Gafoor and her daughter Maryam on Thursday waited for five hours to get into the most popular—Germany pavilion at the Expo 2020.

After standing in line from 2 pm UAE time, they finally managed to get inside, and were greeted as the last visitors by the pavilion staff, Khaleej Times reported.

Soon after the pavilion announced that it has closed for the day.

Hundreds of people visited the Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday for last chance to explore more than 190 pavilions and the special closing shows.

Local media from the Gulf country, Lovin Dubai, took to Twitter, shared a video of the traffic jam and wrote, “It’s the LAST day of Expo 2020 Dubai and the city is flocking down to catch the very last glimpse of the site before it’s gone forever💔 The entertainment line-up for tonight’s closing ceremony is WILD, so if you’re heading down – try ditching your car for the metro!”

To make the finale of the world fair an amazing event, celebrations will run through the night, with a beautiful fireworks display, performances by great artists from all over the world and air shows, as the curtains come down on Expo tonight.

The closing ceromony kicked off with flag hoisting and musical performances.

Flags of over 190 participating nations are being displayed, symbolising global solidarity at the closing ceremony of the world’s greatest show. Photo: Gulf News

A proud moment and an exhilarating musical collaboration between the voices of youth from around the world and the all-female ensemble the Firdaus Orchestra to deliver a breathtaking performance of our country’s national anthem, Ishy Bilady 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/6NdIeRkJa0 — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) March 31, 2022

Several pavilions switched off lights for a few minutes to mark the end of Expo 2020 Dubai. Shortly after the fireworks, pavilions were lit up again.

Indo-Belarusian Mira Singh returned to Al Wasl Dome for the outstanding closing ceremony.

11-year-old performance at the Expo 2020 closing ceremony has once again dazzled the world.

She has grown, learned and connected with people from around the world 🌎 and tonight, she took the final step and awakened to her full potential.

Mira, the young girl from the opening ceremony, took us on another compelling journey from the heart of #Expo2020, Al Wasl Plaza ✨ pic.twitter.com/m9cRScRo5c — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) March 31, 2022

UAE officials passed the Expo flag on to the next organisers of the world fair, which will be held in Osaka, Japan, in 2025.

This is our time, this is our planet!



Joined together by a shared hope and belief in creating a better future, this is the Sea of Nations, where each country is unique and different in their own way. #Expo2020 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/XC5PucDBmy — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) March 31, 2022

The closing ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza featured some outstanding performances by international pop star Christina Aguilera, singer-songwriter Norah Jones and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Taking centre stage, YO-YO MA's performance took us on a musical journey, where we were left to reflect on the unforgettable memories made at Expo 2020 Dubai and look to tomorrow with hope.#Expo2020 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/RzRt5hUqxE — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) March 31, 2022

Christina Aguilera is delivering a SMASHING at the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 performance RN pic.twitter.com/9x6mSmcJFv — Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) March 31, 2022

#XtinaExpo2020Dubai #Expo2020Dubai Christina Aguilera is the best singer alive, I'm sorry I don't make the rules pic.twitter.com/WZOENjzI6X — Christina Aguilera, La Reina (@XAguileraArg) March 31, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday said that Expo 2020 Dubai offered the opportunity of “a new beginning” for the UAE and the world.

Dubai Media Office took to Twitter and shared a audio message delivered at the closing ceremony of the mega event, Sheikh Mohammed told the audience: “During the Expo 2020 Dubai journey, we portrayed to the world a different version of ingenuity that touched the hearts and minds of every member of society.

“Our sons and daughters have proven their ability to overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges. And in every moment of this journey, we reflected the values of the UAE — values of affection and hospitality. Today is not the end of Expo 2020, but a new beginning.”

“The UAE and Dubai will continue, God willing, to be graceful and strong — and able to Connect Minds and Create the Future with this exceptional government, and the leadership of my brother Mohamed bin Zayed,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

رسالة صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم التي وجهها إلى الحفل الختامي لإكسبو 2020 #دبي. pic.twitter.com/I6Omfspz2F — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 31, 2022

