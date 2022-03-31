Expo 2020 Dubai: 180 incredible days, all set to end today

Abu Dhabi: There are only a few hours left until Expo 2020 Dubai – the world’s largest cultural gathering, to wind down after organizing more than 30,000 events in 180 days across 96 locations.

A six months mega event provided a platform for countries large and small to share their cultures, customs and traditions and present their plans for the future.

Expo 2020 has enthralled visitors from across the UAE and around the world.

It's been a fantastic journey, and it's nearing its end. Bid your favourite Expo 2020 Dubai memories goodbye. Prepare for the grand finale on Thursday, 31 March 2022 at 19:00.

More than one million visits were recorded over the weekend, driving the total number of visits to 22,937,830 until March 27.

This means the first World Expo in the region has fulfilled its commitment to attract between 22.9 million and 25.4 million visits, a target range set out in the registration dossier.

Thursday, March 31, is expected to be one of the busiest days in Expo 2020 Dubai, and visitors are advised to arrive early to make the most of a large package of recreational activities and various events.

Make it a finale you'll never forget!

See legend @tiesto live on Thursday, 31 March, on the Jubilee Stage at 23:45—Expo 2020 Dubai's last ever day.

There will be a spectacular air show between 4 pm and 4:30 pm, jets will paint the skies above the Expo site in a hue of colours.

The evening’s festivities will begin at 7 pm with Mira Singh, the girl who starred in the opening ceremony, taking the audience on another compelling journey.

Hundreds of children from across the country will witness wonders, while the country looks to the next 50 years after celebrating its golden jubilee during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Grammy award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform at the Dubai Millennium Theater starting at 8:45 UAE time (10:15 pm IST), and Grammy award-winning German singer Nora Jones will entertain visitors with her own concert on the Jubilee Stage starting at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST) and pop singer Christina Aguilera will perform on the Jubilee Stage starting at 10:45 UAE time (12:15 am IST).

Also on stage will be the Expo 2020 World String Group, a group of 16 international musicians led by Maestro Harut Vaslian and Italian pianist Eleonora Constantini, familiar to many Expo visitors as the performer behind the flying piano show at Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion.

The floating piano enchanted Expo 2020 Dubai's Opportunity District—a musical concert as light as a feather but with the magic of a dream.

India Pavilion will celebrate its Expo 2020 Dubai National Day, with a concert by playback star Shaan.

In honour of the Republic of India's National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, we were pleased to welcome His Excellency Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles,

The closing of Expo 2020 Dubai will be marked with grand firework displays from multiple locations.

There will be one marking the start of the opening ceremony, a few minutes before 7 pm. The second display is planned at 11:55 pm while the third and final one is at 3 am on April 1.

Metro trains will be functional all night on March 31 as scores of people are expected to visit the Expo 2020 on the final day of the six month extravaganza.

Here’s how to watch

The closing ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza will be displayed on 20-plus giant screens across the Expo 2020 Dubai site, including the main stages, Festival Garden and various country pavilion.

Vistors from anywhere can also watch the closing ceremony via live stream, which will be available from 7 pm UAE time (8:30 pm IST) on virtual Expo website and Expo TV. It will also be available on live-streamed from its website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Expo 2025

Dubai will hand over the baton to Japan, which will host the next World Expo in Osaka in 2025. The theme of Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai is “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”. The Osaka Expo will run from April 13 to October 13, 2025.