Saudi begins its global campaign to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has began its global campaign to promote its bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The announcement was made during a grand closing ceremony of the Kingdom’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

This campaign comes after Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, announced, on October 29, 2021 that Riyadh had submitted an official request to host the World Expo 2030.

It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia is competing with Russia, South Korea, Italy and Ukraine so far to host, and the winner will be announced in 2023.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Fahd Al Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City said, “Millions of people who visited the award-winning Saudi pavilion got a glimpse of the future that the Kingdom and its capital are building. Today is just the start of showing what Riyadh has to offer for Expo 2030.”

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) is the Saudi capital’s highest authority driving the city’s transformation and is leading Riyadh’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030.

Expo 2030 will take place from October 1, 2030, to April 1, 2031. The theme proposed by Saudi Arabia is: “The era of change: leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow”.

The current version, Expo 2020, was launched in Dubai on September 30, after being postponed for a year due to the COVID pandemic, and will end tomorrow, March 31, 2022, and the global event is considered the largest commercial and economic event since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There's just two days left until the end of an incredible 6-month journey.



Join us at the #SaudiArabia Pavilion to learn all about our culture and heritage, vibrant society, and breathtaking natural beauty across the Kingdom.#KSAatExpo2020 #Expo2020 pic.twitter.com/GSrQe5XX5d — Saudi Arabia at Expo 2020 Dubai (@KSAExpo2020) March 29, 2022

On March 19, 2022, Saudi Arabia’s pavilion won the award for the ‘Best Pavilion’ category and two other honorary awards, based on Exhibitor Magazine’s rankings of the mega-event’s pavilions.

The Saudi pavilion also holds three Guinness World Records for the longest interactive water curtain (32 meters long), the largest interactive light floor, and the largest interactive digital screen mirror (1,240 square meters). It was also awarded the Platinum Certificate in LEED by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

With Expo 2020 Dubai drawing to a close on March 31, Expo 2020 Dubai has so far recorded more than 20 million visits since its launch in October 2021.

Expo 2020 Dubai brought together 192 countries to showcase their cultural heritage and all that their countries can offer the world, and witnessed the attendance of many world leaders and celebrities, including the football star Messi, members of the British royal family and others.

Expo 2020 Dubai recorded more than one million visits last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The world’s largest cultural gathering has experienced the busiest weekend across its entire six months driving the total number of visits to 22,937,830.

The last day of Expo 2020 Dubai, on Thursday, March 31, will be a historic one, welcoming the UAE Air Force’s Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team, before an unforgettable climax.