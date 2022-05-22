Musk again ‘touches upon’ SpaceX sex scandal on Twitter

San Francisco: Elon Musk, who refuted reports that claimed SpaceX paid a female worker $250,000 to hush up sexual misconduct charges against him, once again touched upon the controversial subject on Twitter.

Chad Hurley, Co-founder of YouTube and an investor, asked Musk: “Hey, @elonmusk! Stop horsing around and close this Twitter deal. We all want a happy ending!”

Hey, @elonmusk! Stop horsing around and close this Twitter deal. We all want a happy ending! — Chad Hurley (@Chad_Hurley) May 20, 2022

Musk replied late on Saturday: “Hi Chad, long time no see! Fine, if you touch my wiener, you can have a horse”.

🤣🤣



Hi Chad, long time no see!



Fine, if you touch my wiener, you can have a horse. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

The exchange of words came as reports surfaced last week that Musk allegedly offered to buy a horse to a SpaceX female employee in exchange for an erotic massage and touching “his genitals”.

“She accused Musk of… rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage,” a Business Insider report claimed, quoting interviews and documents.

The incident took place in 2016 and was reported in a declaration “signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim”.

Musk has refuted the report, saying: “It was clear that their only goal was a hit price to interfere with the Twitter acquisition. The story was written before they even talked to me.”

“Finally, we get to use Elongate as a scandal name. It’s kinda perfect,” tweeted Musk.

Another follower asked Musk: “Just curious, is the choice of a horse in exchange for the touch meant to signify anything?”

“An homage to Catherine the Greatest,” replied Musk.

Musk is currently engaged in a fierce battle to acquire Twitter, and has put the deal on hold unless he comes to know the real number of fake accounts on the platform.

The Tesla CEO said that the political attacks on him will escalate dramatically in the coming months as he is now supportive of Republicans.