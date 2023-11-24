Musk enters controversy amid Annie Altman’s abuse allegations against Sam Altman

San Francisco: As the much-hyped OpenAI saga came to an end, X owner Elon Musk on Friday joined the controversy around Annie Altman, the sister of Sam Altman who in 2021 accused the latter, along with brother Jack Altman, of alleged “sexual, physical, emotional, verbal, and financial abuse”.

Ashley St. Clair, one of the key voices in the conservative movement, posted on X: “I find it strange that every major media outlet ran headlines for weeks about Russell Brand being a predator. The UK even sent letters urging Big Tech to ban him.”

“But for some reason, not a single one is reporting on the allegations from Sam Altman’s sister, Annie. Weird!.”

X owner Musk replied: “Russell is perceived as a threat to the establishment media, but Sam is not.”

Clair further posted that she believes “a trial by the media is wrong but just the sheer lack of interest (in Annie Altman allegations) is unsettling”.

In September, comedian Russell Brand was accused by four women of sexual assault.

He denies all the claims, saying his relationships were “always consensual”.

Brand was dropped by his talent agent and publisher after the allegations became public, and a series of live performances was cancelled.

In November 2021, Annie Altman alleged in a Twitter thread that she “experienced sexual, physical, emotional, verbal, and financial abuse from my biological siblings, mostly Sam Altman and some from Jack Altman”.

“I feel strongly that others have also been abused by these perpetrators. I’m seeking people to join me in pursuing legal justice, safety for others in the future, and group healing. Please message me with any information, you can remain however anonymous you feel safe,” she had alleged.

In March this year, Annie Altman’s account, @phuckfilosophy, posted: “I’m not four years old with a 13 year old ‘brother’ climbing into my bed non-consensually anymore (You’re welcome for helping you figure out your sexuality).”

“I’ve finally accepted that you’ve always been and always will be more scared of me than I’ve been of you,” she added.

