Musk set to depose before Twitter lawyers ahead of Oct trial

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Updated: 26th September 2022 12:43 pm IST
Elon Musk becomes 'Naughtius Maximus' on Twitter
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

San Francisco: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to depose before the Twitter lawyers earlier this week in the $44 billion takeover deal that he has terminated.

The deposition is slated for September 26-27 and may run into September 28 if needed, according to court filings, reports Benzinga.

The deposition, ahead of the full-blown October 17 legal trial in the Delaware Court of Chancery in the US, will not be a public one.

MS Education Academy

Earlier, in a minor win for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a US court allowed his legal team to make a case that a $7.75 million severance payment to Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, allows him to terminate the $44 billion takeover deal.

Also Read
iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max high in demand: Report

Judge Kathleen McCormick ruled last week that Musk can amend his counterclaims to include the payment to Zatko.

The ruling means that Musk can use the Zatko payment for his argument regarding terminating the deal. Twitter did not oppose the motion, Barron’s had reported.

Twitter is also seeking if there is a connection between its former head of security and Musk.

Musk has said that the testimony of Twitter whistleblower justifies his termination of the $44 billion deal to buy the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter shareholders had voted to approve the buyout by Musk amid the legal battle.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button