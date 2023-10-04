Musk tops Forbes’ 400 richest people in US, Bezos ranks second

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th October 2023 8:19 pm IST
Musk tops Forbes' 400 richest people in US, Bezos ranks second
American Billionaire Elon Musk

San Francisco: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has topped Forbes’ 400 richest people in America in 2023 list for the second year in a row, with an estimated fortune of $251 billion, leaving behind fellow tech titans Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and CTO and Co-founder of Oracle Larry Ellison.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to Forbes, Musk is worth exactly the same as last year — and $90 billion more than second-place Bezos, who’s worth an estimated $161 billion.

Despite paying $44 billion for Twitter (now X) last year, he has maintained his wealth. This has been helped by a five-fold increase in the value of his rocket company SpaceX, which is now worth $150 billion after four years.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Is Elon Musk making USD 142,690 every minute? Know what he says

Nine of the top 20 are worth $100 billion or more, the most ever, and up from just four last year.

While Ellison ranked three with an estimated fortune of $158 billion, Forbes said that no one in America has become wealthier this year than him, who is $57 billion richer because of the generative AI craze boosting shares of his software company.

Google’s co-founder Larry Page, who ranked fifth, got $21 billion richer this year due to a 26 per cent jump in the shares of its parent company Alphabet. His wealth is now estimated at $114 billion.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who was once the world’s richest man, now sits at the sixth spot on America’s list with an estimated fortune of $111 billion, while Page’s Google co-founder, Sergey Brin, comes in at number seven with a fortune of $110 billion.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent part of this year fending off Musk’s challenge to a cage fight, but his early investment in AI has helped him consolidate his $106 billion fortune.

Gates’ former right-hand man, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, ranks ninth with $101 billion.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th October 2023 8:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button