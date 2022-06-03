Muslim hotelier forced to replace staff with Hindus to hide identity

Mathura: A 56-year-old hotelier Mohammed Zameel who owns Royal Family Restaurant has replaced his Muslim staff with Hindus to hide his identity as ‘Kashi-Mathura Baaki Hai’ slogans are getting louder in Mathura.

Apart from firing Muslim staff, he was left with no option but to change his hotel’s name from ‘Taj Hotel’ to ‘Royal Family Restaurant’.

To adjust to the current situation prevailing in the city, he even changed the menu of the restaurant.

TOI quoted him saying that he is left with the option of vegetarian food after the state government banned the sale of meat and liquor in the city.

Earlier, the restaurant which started operating in the year 1974 used to sell chicken korma, nihari, etc. Now, it is left with the option of vegetarian dishes such as paneer changezi and paneer korma, etc.

Even the owner of the hotel is avoiding sitting at the cash counter and hired a Hindu staff for the position.

Despite all these efforts, some miscreants are creating hurdles in his business. His income has been reduced to merely 20 percent of what he used to earn earlier.

Although the issue of the meat ban is pending in the high court, the restaurant decided to change the menu to survive.

Is changing name enough to survive?

Recently, Sangeet Som Sena’s UP chief Sachin Khatik and other persons of the outfit vandalized a biryani cart by claiming that meat was being sold during Navratri.

UP : 'Veg बिरयानी' बेच रहे शाहिद का ठेला BJP नेता संगीत सोम सेना के जिलाध्यक्ष सचिन खटीक ने 'Non.Veg बिरयानी' बेचने के शक में पलट दिया, मेरठ पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया pic.twitter.com/QzIS8zGcn7 — News24 (@news24tvchannel) April 3, 2022

As per the owner of the cart Mohd Sajid, the members of the outfit initially asked him why he was selling biryani during Navratri. When Sajid informed them that it is a veg-biryani, they not only vandalized the cart but also took away his money.