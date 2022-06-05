Muslim matrimony conclave for brides, grooms

Hyderabad: Usually, the parents of prospective brides and grooms look for service that can not only help them in searching ideal life partner for their daughters and sons but also facilitate them in finalizing the alliances quickly.

Unfortunately, they end up registering at matrimonial agencies by paying hefty charges. Despite it, they fail to find the profiles that can satisfy their expectations. To resolve this issue, Siasat Matri is coming up with a new initiative that can help them in finalizing the matrimonial alliance quickest ever before.

The initiative, SiasatMatri conclave, will be an ‘invite only meet’ for prospective brides and grooms and their families.

How it will work?

Profiles of prospective brides and grooms who are registered with Siasat Matri will be selected based on the expectations specified in the profiles.

The parents of the selected prospective brides and grooms will be invited for face-to-face talk at Siasat Office.

The initiate which is Hyderabad’s first Muslim conclave for matrimonial alliances will not only make the process of finalizing alliance simple but also helps persons who are not tech-savvy.

The speciality of the conclave will be that the profiles of prospective brides and grooms will be selected in such a manner that the maximum expectations of both of them are satisfied.

Other initiatives of Siasat Matri

Earlier, Siasat Matri started a video matrimonial series which has helped many alliance seekers in finalizing their marriages.

In every episodes of the series, profiles of persons from all walks of life are showcased. Every month, two episodes of the series are released on second and fourth Sunday. Following is the recent episode of the series.

The next episode of the video matrimonial series is scheduled to be released at 3 p.m. on June 12. It can be watched on Siasat Matri’s Youtube Channel (click here).

Recently, a 27-year-old girl who were unable to find life partner as per her expectations despite registering at various agencies and matrimonial website, approached Siasat Matri in the month of March 2022.

She found her ideal life partner within 60 days of registering on Siasat Matri.

It’s your turn now

Members of Siasat Matri website will not only get access to thousands of profiles of brides and grooms, their profile will be showcased on video matrimonial (after taking consent of the prospective brides and grooms).

Now, the parents of the selected prospective brides and grooms will be invited to SiasatMatri conclave for face-to-face discussion too.

