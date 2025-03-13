‘They will be thrown out…’: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari’s Islamophobic remark stirs row

West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari created a stir during the Assembly session with an Islamophobic statement on Wednesday, March 12, after he said that “Muslim MLAs will be thrown out when BJP retains power in the state.”

Addressing a gathering, Adhikari stated, “We will defeat Speaker Biman Banerjee and chief minister Mamata Banerjee. After the BJP assumes power, Muslim MLAs of theirs who will win and come to the Assembly, [we will] throw them out of the House.”

His statement drew sharp criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) with CM Mamata Banerjee accusing him of misrepresenting Hinduism for political mileage.

“Your imported version of the Hindu religion is neither endorsed by the Vedas nor our sages and monks. How can you possibly deny the fundamental rights of Muslims as citizens, just because they are Muslims?” she asked.

She further stated, “I have the duty and the right to protect Hindus and Hinduism, but not your version of it… Please don’t come to play the Hindu card. I need no certification from you on how Hindu I am.”

Highlighting the state’s religious diversity, Banerjee mentioned, “We have 23 per cent tribal brothers and sisters in the state, alongside other communities, including Muslims. We are committed to protecting all religions and promoting peace.”

She condemned any attempt to sow division among people, based on religion, saying “Do not engage in deceit in the name of religion. I condemn those who divide people based on religion. They speak of Hindus and Muslims but ignore the true message of humanity.”

Banerjee also took the opportunity to speak on the remarks made by TMC leaders, including Firhad Hakim, Humayun Kabir, and Madan Mitra, clarifying that the party had advised them not to make inappropriate statements.

“This is an internal matter of our party,” she asserted, emphasising the TMC’s commitment to unity and peace.

TMC MLAs lash out at Adhikari

Two Muslim legislators of the TMC, one of them a minister, slammed Adhikari for his “throwing Muslim MLAs out of assembly” comment, and demanded that he take back his words or face protests.

TMC Humayun Kabir told reporters outside the House that Adhikari should withdraw his comment in 72 hours in public or face protests.

“I stand by what I say. I am giving Suvendu Adhikari 72 hours to take back his words. Otherwise, we, the MLAs of the minority community, might show him the might of people in the assembly after the 72-hour period,” he said.

Kabir later told PTI, “If Adhikari does not retract his statement, the protests can take place anywhere in the state, not necessarily within the House premises.”

Threatening to take legal action against Adhikari, junior minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury said Muslims have been living with Hindus and other communities for years and this country belongs to all.

“Such a comment has never been thought about, discussed and uttered in Bengal in the past. This is a direct affront to the values of pluralism and secularism. We are pained with Adhikari’s words,” said Chowdhury, also the President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind’s state unit.

(With PTI inputs)