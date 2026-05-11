Muslims from UP allegedly paid Rs 300 each to attend Modi’s Hyderabad rally

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 10, has drawn controversy after a video surfaced showing members of the Muslim community from Uttar Pradesh claiming they were paid Rs 300 each to attend the event.

The group, comprising around 20 people from UP who were staying in Nacharam, attended the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

In the video, which was shared on Instagram, a Shama News reporter approached two burqa-clad women from the group, who said they had come from Nacharam to attend the meeting.

The reporter was then directed to Raushan, who identified himself as the group’s leader. Raushan alleged that each member of the group had been paid Rs 300 to attend the rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 10, has drawn controversy after a video surfaced showing members of the Muslim community from Uttar Pradesh claiming they were paid Rs 300 each to attend the event.



The group, comprising around 20 people… pic.twitter.com/AmznkBMZmk — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 11, 2026

When asked why the amount was so low, he said, “They asked us to come, so we came. I don’t know much about it.”

Modi’s Hyderabad rally

The meeting was held at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, where Modi addressed BJP cadre from across Telangana. He expressed confidence that the party would soon come to power in the state, saying people were fed up with the unfulfilled promises of both the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) governments and their dynastic politics.

Citing the BJP’s recent electoral victory in West Bengal, where a saffron party Chief Minister took oath on May 9, Modi said the enthusiasm for that win was palpable among party workers in Telangana as well.