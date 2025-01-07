Muslims urged to prioritise education to overcome backwardness

Hyderabad: Education is the key to overcoming socio-economic challenges and ensuring progress within the Muslim community, emphasised educationists at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Mount Mercy School on Saturday.

Addressing the event as Chief Guest, Sami ur Rahman, President of the Melbourne-based Dollar-a-Day Educational Trust, urged parents and students to prioritise education, particularly for girls, as a means to drive both individual and community-wide development.

According to a press release, “The Indian diaspora in Australia, and globally, wants to see the community in India flourish and make strides not just nationally but on an international scale,” he stated.

“This can only be achieved by fostering a culture of strong educational commitment and seriousness,” he added.

Congratulating the school on its 25-year milestone, Rahman inspired students to aim high, citing examples of achievers being recognised at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

The Silver Jubilee function of the school, held at Taramati Baradari, also spotlighted the pressing educational challenges facing the Muslim community.

Mir Ayoob Ali Khan, a senior journalist who is the Founder-Secretary of Al Asr Education Society, which manages Mount Mercy School, presented concerning statistics. He revealed that among Muslim males, dropout rates in the 18-20 and 21-29 age groups are 31.6% and 81.5%, respectively. For females, these rates stand at 71.5% and 52.8%. He attributed these alarming figures to poverty, financial hardships, early employment pressures, and a lack of adequately staffed secondary schools.

“Enrolment and transition rates from primary to secondary and higher secondary schooling are in sharp decline,” said Khan.

“This trend threatens to perpetuate cycles of poverty and illiteracy unless addressed through collective community efforts,” he pointed out.

Mount Mercy School, established in Sabza Colony, Tolichowki area, in 1999 by Gulf-based NRIs, has grown from an initial cohort of 52 students to nearly 1,200 students in 2024. The school’s founding members paid tribute to early supporters, including the then-Governor of Andhra Pradesh, C. Rangarajan, and other prominent figures like Justice Hidayatullah, former State Minority Commission Chief, and Ambassador Mahmood bin Mohammad, IPS.



MMS Students demonstrate self defence during the Silver Jubilee Celebrations

The Silver Jubilee celebrations featured a variety of cultural and educational performances by students. Principal Amtul Hai Fatima and Director Syed Abdul Mutakabbir commended the students’ efforts and applauded the institution’s holistic approach to education.

As part of the milestone celebrations, Rahman unveiled a Silver Jubilee Souvenir and a commemorative coin in the presence of President Mohammed Ziauddin Nayyar, Treasurer Mohammed Ikram Ali, Mohammad Iftakhar Hussain, and Mohammad Mahboob Ali, among others.

The school introduced the Nawab Haji Khan Memorial Award, named after the philanthropist instrumental in its establishment. This annual award includes a cash prize and citation, recognising contributions to education.