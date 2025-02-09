Mustafabad to be renamed, says newly elected BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht

The newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Delhi’s Mustafabad, Mohan Singh Bisht, announced that the constituency’s name will be renamed to Shivpuri or Shiv Vihar.

The announcement was made on Sunday, February 9. Bisht defeated AAP candidate Adeel Ahmad Khan and AIMIM’s Tahir Hussain by 85,215 votes.

Bisht, who has been a five-time MLA from the Karawal Nagar constituency was given Mustafabad. He admitted he was not happy when asked to contest from the Muslim-dominated constituency.

“I was sad when my seat (Karawal Nagar) was changed because I worked very hard for my people even after winning the election five times. I have returned to this seat (Mustafabad) after 17 years. The organisation was worried that there might be a game of 19-20 but I was sure that we would win,” Bisht was quoted by India TV.

Bisht, in an interview with ANI made it clear that he would change the name to Shiva Puri or Shiv Vihar. “Because of the name Mustafabad, educated people do not want to come and settle here,” he claimed.

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP winning candidate from Mustafabad seat, Mohan Singh Bisht says, "…I had said that if I win I'll change the name of Mustafabad to Shiv Puri or Shiv Vihar… I'll do it…" pic.twitter.com/N1jNKalc9T — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2025

‘The official data says that Muslims are 45 percent but wherever I have travelled, I have seen that Muslims are 60 percent and Hindus are 40 percent. We will conduct a census and also change the name of the area from Mustafabad to Shiv Vihar or Shivpuri,” he said.

Mustafabad was one of the worst affected areas during the infamous 2020 Delhi riots, triggered by the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) leaving several Homes, shops, and religious places attacked, causing death, fear and displacement of residents.