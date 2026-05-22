Muzaffarnagar man gets life term for murdering ‘lover’

Muzaffarnagar: A local court here convicted a man and sentenced him to life imprisonment for murdering a 25-year-old woman after she married another man, officials said on Friday, May 22.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rekha Singh also fined the convict, Sohanvir, Rs 60,000 on Thursday.

Government counsel Sahdev Singh told PTI that Sohanvir was in a relationship with Ruchi Sharma and wanted to marry her, but she married another man on June 28, 2020.

An infuriated Sohanvir took Ruchi from her parents’ house to nearby fields and killed her with a sharp-edged weapon on July 3 of the same year and dumped her body in sugarcane fields in Kathli village.

Ruchi’s body, bearing multiple sharp weapon injuries, was found the next day.