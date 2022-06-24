MVA crisis: Plot scripted in Delhi and enacted in Surat and Guwahati

Ahmedabad: With the course of events, it seems like the flight of pro-Eknath Shinde MLAs from Maharashtra to Gujarat was a script that BJP had written in Delhi which is to be performed in Surat and Guwahati.

Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil, or any other leader, had no role to play in the events in Maharashtra. Patil was in charge of Shiv Sena MLAs leaving Gujarat. However, he was unable to complete the task assigned to him by Delhi, so the entire burden fell on Assam Chief Minister Sarma,” said a leader who did not wish to be identified.

Another leader claimed that the recent drama began when a top leader from Delhi visited Gujarat some time ago. He said, “A lengthy closed-door meeting followed and no one knew about the Maharashtra chief minister’s visit.”

The senior Gujarat BJP leader briefed the top Delhi leaders about his meeting. “They worked out an action plan. The big Marathi leader met a top BJP leader in Delhi and everything was settled between the two,” said the senior leader quoted above.

