My govt is inclusive, committed to Maha’s all-round development, says CM Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said his government was committed to all-round development of the state and after taking charge three months ago, he has taken welfare measures for various sections of the society, including farmers and senior citizens.

In a video message greeting people on the occasion of Diwali, he said agriculture, irrigation, education and infrastructure sectors are being given priority by the state government, which was inclusive in nature.

Maharashtra is the country’s growth engine, said Shinde who took oath on June 30 and celebrated his first Diwali as chief minister.

Maintaining that his “government is the government of people”, Shinde said in the last three months, the state administration has taken various decisions for welfare of common citizens.

He said more than one crore senior citizens above the age of 75 have benefited from the government’s scheme of free travel in state transport buses targeted at them.

Speaking about farmers, Shinde said cultivators have been given financial assistance of more than Rs 4,000 crore, while Rs 950 crore of loans taken by agriculturists from land development banks have been written off.

Recruitment has started in the police department and a drive was underway to fill post of constables, he added.

The Nagpur to Shirdi (Ahmednagar district) stretch (around 520km long) of the Samruddhi Mahamarg (expressway) will be inaugurated soon, the chief minister said.

The 700km long expressway will connect Nagpur and Mumbai.

Steps are being taken to ease traffic congestion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and more than 600km long roads are being concretised, Shinde said.