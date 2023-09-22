My name dragged to tarnish my image: Harsh Vardhan on Bidhuri remarks row

New Delhi: BJP MP Harsh Vardhan on Friday alleged that some people with vested interest have “dragged” his name into a row over certain objectionable remarks made by his party colleague Ramesh Bidhuri in the Lok Sabha.

“While I was no doubt witness to the jugglery of words being thrown at each other (which in fact the entire House was), the truth of the matter is that in the chaos that existed, I could not clearly hear what was being said,” Harsh Vardhan, a former Union minister, wrote on X. He is currently the MP from Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

The BJP leader’s clarification came a day after Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Harsh Vardhan came under attack after a video footage of the incident went viral on social media. In the video clip, Biduri could be heard making certain objectionable remarks and the Chandani Chowk MP, sitting behind him, appears to be laughing.

“New low inside the new Parliament of India. BJP MPs Harsh Vardhan and Ravi Shankar Prasad were shamelessly laughing when their colleague Ramesh Bidhuri was abusing Muslim MP Danish Ali, calling him a….” the Aam Aadmi Party said, sharing a picture on X in which the two BJP MPs could be seen smiling while Bidhuri appears to be speaking.

In a long post on X, Harsh Vardhan wrote, “I have seen my name trending on Twitter where people have dragged me into this unfortunate incident where two MPs were using unparliamentary language against each other on the floor of the House.”

“I ask my Muslim friends who are writing against me on social media today, whether they actually believe that I could ever have become party to the usage of such derogatory language that would hurt the sensibilities of any one community?” the BJP MP said.

“It is a notorious and fabricated story filled with negativity and is being used by some vested political elements on social media to tarnish my image,” he claimed.

Harsh Vardhan asserted that in thirty years of his public life, he has worked closely with “lakhs of Muslim brothers and sisters” in his constituency as well as with “colleagues” from various walks of life.

“Born and brought up in Phatak Teliyan in the historic gullies of Chandni Chowk, I have spent my childhood and grown up playing with my Muslim friends. I can state with utmost confidence and conviction that all Muslim brothers and sisters who have ever been in contact with me will vouch for my sentiments and behaviour,” he said.

Harsh Vardhan said he was “overjoyed” to have been elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the “prestigious” constituency of Chandni Chowk and this could never have happened if all communities had not supported him.

“I feel sad and humiliated that some people with vested interest have dragged my name into this,” the Chandni Chowk MP claimed.

“I have always stood by my own principles in life. And I have never been apologetic about following them, keeping the interest of my country and its people above everything else,” he said, adding, “Our senior and respected leader Rajnath Singh ji has already condemned the usage of such unpardonable language by both sides.”