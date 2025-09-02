‘My name has nothing to do with Islam,’ says Javed Akhtar

Hyderabad: Javed Akhtar, the celebrated poet, lyricist, and screenwriter, has given Bollywood some of its most unforgettable songs and dialogues. His words in movies like Silsila, Dil Chahta Hai, and Kal Ho Naa Ho continue to inspire generations. Known for weaving poetry with deep emotions, Akhtar has always stood out as a voice of creativity and courage.

Into Controversy Again

The veteran writer has often found himself in the middle of controversies, and this time it was in Kolkata. The West Bengal Urdu Academy invited him as the chief guest for a literary programme, Urdu in Hindi Cinema, but later withdrew the invitation after objections from certain religious groups. The event, planned from August 31 to September 3, was called off citing “unavoidable circumstances.”

Akhtar’s Response

Reacting to the cancellation, Akhtar said he gets hate mail from both Hindu and Muslim hardliners. “I get hate mail from both sides,” Akhtar told The Telegraph Online. “I believe as long as both [(Hindu and Muslim fundamentalists] are abusing me, I am doing something right. My name, Javed Akhtar, has nothing to do with Islam. Both the words are Persian. It is only in India that names are associated with religion.”

He also clarified that his name, Javed Akhtar, is of Persian origin and not tied to religion. Calling himself an atheist, he expressed his love for Kolkata and praised its liberal, progressive spirit.

Criticism of the Decision

Writers, activists, and civil groups strongly opposed the Academy’s move. A letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, signed by Urdu enthusiasts and liberal Muslims, said linking Urdu with religion damages its secular identity. Author Tasleema Nasreen also condemned the decision, warning that giving in to extremist threats only makes them stronger.