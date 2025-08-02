Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his promise to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor was fulfilled with the blessings of Lord Shiva.

“My heart was filled with sorrow for the 26 people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack,” Modi said while addressing a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

“My promise to avenge ‘Sindoor’ of our daughters was fulfilled with blessings of Mahadev,” he said, adding, “I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor at the feet of Mahadev.”

STORY | My promise to avenge Pahalgam attack fulfilled with blessings of Lord Shiva: PM Modi in Varanasi



READ: https://t.co/aXduUWJlTf pic.twitter.com/syPKH97jNq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2025

The prime minister also stressed that the “unity of 140 crore countrymen” became the “strength of Operation Sindoor”.

Also Read PM Modi invites citizens to share ideas for Independence Day speech

The prime minister is in Varanasi — his Lok Sabha constituency for the third term running — to inaugurate and lay foundation for development projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore and to distribute the 20th installment of the PM KISAN Samman Nidhi worth Rs 20,500 crore to over 9.70 eligible farmers nationwide.