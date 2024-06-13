‘My roommates jumped off the building’: Telangana NRI recalls Kuwait fire tragedy

Jeddah: Shortly after the fire began, Kotte Gangaiah, who lived on the second flood of the ill-fated building, was first alerted by screams. Thick smoke quickly filled the air and it was became too dark. “I couldn’t see anything. I could only hear screams,” said Gangaih, who narrowly escaped the massive fire tragedy in Kuwait that killed 45 Indians. At least 50 people have died in the incident so far.

Gangaih, a native of Kommagudem in Luxettipeat mandal of Mancherial district, is now under medical supervision at Adan Hospital in Kuwait.

Speaking to Siasat.com over phone, he said that there were five workers from Telangana state living in the building that caught fire. “All of us are safe,” he said.

Narrating the harrowing tale, Gangaiah said “Sudden screaming shocked us. My roommates jumped from the second floor. However, I was hesitant to follow them. I just accidentally found some support and moved slowly towards stairs, he said.

“After reaching the first floor, I opened my eyes and from the window and found a TV dish cable. The cable helped me jump into the parking shed,” Gangaih said.

Devarajam of Dubbaka mandal in Medak and Ashok of Rajanna Sircilla district were also injured and treated at hospital.

The Indian Embassy confirmed that three Telugu workers – Molleti Satyanarayana, Meesala Eshwarudu, both from Nidadavole in West Godavri district, and Tamada Lokanadam of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh – were killed.

Indian minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh visited Gangaih on Thursday.