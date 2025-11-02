‘My son is in danger’: Father of UK journalist Sami Hamdi detained in US appeals for help

The father of British-Tunisian commentator and journalist Sami Hamdi, who was detained by US immigration authorities, has appealed to California Governor Gavin Newsom and senior British officials to help save his son’s life, saying he is in “serious danger” and needs urgent medical care.

In a post on X on Saturday, November 1, Mohamed Elhachmi Hamdi said his son called his wife from detention, reporting severe pain on his left side.

“My son, Sami Hamdi, is in serious danger. I ask for the help of anyone who can assist him, and I ask you to pray for him,” he wrote.

He also urged UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to intervene, calling the situation “a gross injustice” and a test of free speech.

"My son, Sami Hamdi, is in serious danger right now. Medical emergency. Please help."





"I also urge Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer and Foreign Secretary @YvetteCooperMP to help save Sami's life."





Following his appeal, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) announced on Saturday that a federal court in California had temporarily blocked ICE from transferring Hamdi out of the state.

The court said there were “serious questions” about whether his detention violated the First Amendment right to free speech.

CAIR-California’s Executive Director Hussam Ayloush welcomed the ruling, calling it “an important first step.”

“The court has recognised that this case raises serious constitutional concerns,” he said. “The fight continues for Sami’s freedom and for the protection of free speech for everyone.”

Hamdi’s immigration hearing has been scheduled for Monday, November 10.

a federal court has temporarily blocked ICE from transferring British journalist Sami Hamdi out of California. In a ruling, the court also recognized that there are "serious questions" about whether the government illegally detained Sami in retaliation for his exercise…

Hamdi was detained at San Francisco International Airport on October 26 after addressing a CAIR gala in Sacramento, where he criticised US and Israeli policies in Gaza. His visa was revoked on the same day, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed him in custody pending removal.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed Hamdi posed a national security threat — an allegation his supporters and rights groups have described as politically motivated.

"The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who support terrorism and actively undermine the safety of Americans."



"We continue to revoke the visas of persons engaged in such activity."



"Thank you to our partners at @DHSgov"

Following his detention,, Hamdi’s father, Elhachmi, shared a detailed post on X defending his son and rejecting the allegations made by US authorities. He said it was unfair to see his son’s “reputation attacked, his voice silenced, and his work distorted,” describing him as a journalist who stands for dialogue, respect, and human dignity.

Elhachmi added that punishing his son for questioning Israeli policies while others freely express hostility towards Muslims exposes a double standard on free speech. He said Sami represents a generation of moderate Muslims who believe in peaceful coexistence and dignity for all, including Palestinians.

"It's deeply unfair to see Sami treated this way—his reputation attacked, his voice silenced, his work distorted. Sami is…"





Who is Sami Hamdi?

Hamdi is the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of The International Interest, a global magazine that analyses political developments across the Middle East, Far East, and Europe.

He is a regular commentator for Al Jazeera, BBC, Sky News, TRT World and other international broadcasters. He also leads a risk and intelligence consultancy that advises governments and corporations on geopolitical and market risks in volatile regions.

A graduate of SOAS University of London, Hamdi credits his political awareness to his father, Elhachmi, a Tunisian activist who fled persecution and became a prominent dissident voice in London.

In past interviews, Hamdi has said his work is guided by the belief that “we are not dominated because others are powerful, but because we believe ourselves powerless when we are not.”