My struggle against thieves will continue irrespective of weather: Imran

Jhelum: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that his struggle against the “thieves” will continue whether it is raining or hot weather, local media reported.

Speaking at a public gathering in Jhelum city, the former prime minister said that he is fighting for the supremacy of law in Pakistan, Geo News reported.

“I have struggled for 26 years while remaining within the boundaries of law and Constitution,” he said.

Talking about the Sharif and Zardari families, Khan claimed that Pakistan was at the top before they ruled the country.

“Nawaz Sharif looted the country and is now telling us what to do,” he added, Geo News reported.

The ex-premier said that the floods have affected Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“How will the provinces generate surplus after all the destruction caused by rains?” he asked, adding that KP’s Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has been asking to meet Finance Minister Miftah Ismail for two months.

The PTI chairman said that the government should hold talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Shahbaz Sharif and Miftah Ismail say that the IMF programme will be delayed because of us,” he said.

The former prime minister also questioned the government on what it was doing for the nation as the flood warning had come a long time ago.

“The government was making conspiracies instead of making policies to deal with floods,” he added, Geo News reported.

While berating the allied parties, Khan claimed that they do not know how to run the government and that the PDM had been imposed on the nation.

Khan said that this conspiracy is not against him but to weaken the country’s democracy, adding that the [government] is cornering PTI and “are trying to make me ineligible”.