‘My Village School’ revolutionizes education with digital boards, demo held at Siasat

Hyderabad: My Village School has taken a commendable initiative by introducing digital boards in classrooms, replacing traditional blackboards. This progressive approach to delivering the school curriculum sets a valuable example for others to follow.

Srinivas Reddy, Chairman of My Village School, highlighted the objectives of the program at a demo session organised at Abid Ali Khan Centenary Hall, The Siasat Daily, emphasizing the need to adapt teaching and learning methods to the digital era.

Complete textbooks have been digitized and displayed on the digital boards, enabling teachers to effectively impart knowledge while facilitating easier understanding for students.

Speaking at the event, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of Siasat, praised the affordable and effective services provided by the team at My Village School under the guidance of Mr. Reddy. Students can access all the books for Class X at a nominal price of Rs 500, either through the digital board or by scanning QR codes.

Thousands of students have already benefited from this initiative, and the goal for this year is to reach 5,00,000 students. As online learning systems often come with high costs, this project offers a cost-effective solution that can be readily adopted by students and schools.

The digital boards present the complete syllabus of each subject, meticulously prepared in 3D animation. In attendance at the event were school authorities, including those in charge of Minority Residential Schools (TMRIES), Mr. Mahmood Ali Sajid, St. Maaz High School in Sayeedabad, and Mr. Fazlur Rehman Khurram, Director of Dawn High School in Malakpet.

They received detailed information about the project and expressed their interest in implementing it in their respective schools. M.A. Hameed and Syed Khalid Mohiuddin Asad provided valuable assistance during the practical observation of the project.

The program concluded with a satisfying question and answer session, further highlighting the effectiveness and potential of this innovative educational approach.

The introduction of digital boards in classrooms marks a significant stride towards enhancing the learning experience for students.

By harnessing the power of technology, My Village School has opened doors to a more engaging and interactive educational journey, making education accessible and affordable for a wider student population.