Mysuru Dasara 2026 to feature Surya Kiran aerobatic displays

Mysuru: Visitors to Mysuru Dasara this year will have an additional attraction as the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team is set to participate in the 2026 celebrations from October 18 to 20.

The announcement of the aerobatic team’s participation has added excitement to the preparations for the annual festival. The team is expected to stage a series of aerial manoeuvres over Mysuru, offering spectators an opportunity to witness the skills and precision of India’s military aviators.

The state government had approached Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking the participation of the Defence Forces in Mysuru Dasara. The request received a positive response, allowing the Surya Kiran team to be included in this year’s programme.

It is a matter of great pride that the Indian Air Force will be part of Mysuru Dasara 2026, with the iconic Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team set to enthral the people of Mysuru with spectacular aerial displays from October 18 to 20.



I had requested Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri… pic.twitter.com/hpMPaR5vV0 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 5, 2026

Armed forces to make Dasara more engaging

The celebrations will also feature tableaux representing the three wings of the Defence Forces. Their participation is expected to underline the spirit of patriotism while adding a national dimension to the cultural festivities.

The government has said the inclusion of the armed forces is aimed at making Dasara more engaging and memorable for the public. The event is expected to draw residents, tourists and visitors from different parts of the country.

Surya Kiran is among the country’s best-known military aerobatic teams and its performances are noted for elaborate formations, synchronised flying and high levels of precision. Its presence in Mysuru is therefore expected to be one of the major highlights of the festival.

Preparations for the aerial displays will include arrangements related to public safety, crowd control and coordination with relevant agencies. Further details regarding the exact performance locations and timings are expected to be announced as the event approaches.

The participation of the Air Force comes as Mysuru prepares for its annual Dasara celebrations, which traditionally combine cultural programmes, royal traditions and public events.

With the addition of the Surya Kiran display and Defence Forces tableaux, the 2026 edition is expected to offer visitors a mix of Karnataka’s traditional heritage and a showcase of India’s military capabilities.