N Satyanarayana appointed as TS RERA’s first regular chairperson

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday appointed N Satyanarayana as the chairperson of the Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS RERA).

Satyanarayana, who is currently the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA), will take the additional charge of TS RERA chairperson for a period of five years, according to the orders issued by the government.

Real Estate Regulatory Authorities have been established in different states and union territories of the country for the regulation and promotion of the real estate sector.

He will be the first regular chairperson of the body, Telangana municipal administration and urban development chief secretary Arvind Kumar wrote on Twitter.