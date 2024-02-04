Naagin 7: Ankita Lokhande might charge THIS much per episode

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is over but the buzz around contestants, including TV actress Ankita Lokhande, continues on social media. Ankita, who entered the show with her husband Vicky Jain, garnered attention for their ugly conflicts. While Ankita secured a spot in the finals, she finished in the 4th position.

Post her Bigg Boss stint, Ankita Lokhande wasted no time and announced her first project – an upcoming Bollywood film titled “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.” The official announcement came on Tuesday through her Instagram.

Adding to the excitement, there’s a fresh update on Ankita’s second project.

Ankita Lokhande In Naagin 7?

Rumour has it that she’s in talks for Naagin 7 and might replace Tejasswi Prakash from Naagin 6. Ankita is reportedly discussing the potential role with Ekta Kapoor, though no official confirmation has been made.

If Ankita seals the deal, she could become one of the highest-paid actresses in the Naagin series, surpassing Tejasswi Prakash’s reported Rs 2-3 lakhs per episode in Naagin 6. Considering Ankita’s substantial Bigg Boss 17 fee and growing popularity, she might command an even higher amount.

Here’s a comparison of some of the highest-paid actresses in previous Naagin seasons:

Mahek Chahal (Naagin 6) — Rs 1 lakh per episode.

Anita Hassanandani (Naagin 5) — Rs. 1 lakh per episode.

Karishma Tanna (Naagin 3) — Rs. 50,000-70,000 per episode.

Surbhi Chandna (Naagin 5) — Rs.60,000-80,000 per episode

Nia Sharma (Naagin 4) — Rs. 40,000-60,000 per episode

Surbhi Jyoti (Naagin 3) — Rs. 60,000-80,000 per episode

Adaa Khan (Naagin 1) — Rs. 70,000-90,000 per episode

Mouni Roy (Naagin 1 and 2) — Rs. 1-3 lakhs per episode

Ankita Lokhande’s potential role in Naagin 7 has certainly sparked excitement among her fans, eager to see her on the small screen post her Bigg Boss journey.