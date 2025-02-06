Naatu Naatu fever hits Ronaldo, Neymar and Tevez – photo viral

Hyderabad: Jr NTR, the Telugu superstar who gained global recognition with RRR, has once again made headlines. This time, FIFA gave him a surprising shoutout on Instagram, and fans couldn’t be happier.

FIFA’s Post

On February 5th, FIFA’s official Instagram handle, with over 50 million followers, wished football legends Neymar, Tevez, and Ronaldo a happy birthday. What made it special? FIFA featured an animated image of the trio performing the famous Naatu Naatu dance from RRR and cleverly highlighted their initials—Neymar (N), Tevez (T), and Ronaldo (R)—forming ‘NTR.’

The post, captioned “Mood when it’s your birthday”, quickly went viral, amassing nearly 370,000 likes and sparking excitement among Jr NTR’s fans worldwide.

Jr NTR himself joined the fun, commenting, “Haha… Happy birthday Neymar… Tevez… Ronaldo… ❤️” His reaction thrilled fans, further solidifying his global appeal.

What’s Next for Jr NTR?

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in Devara Part 1, a massive hit. He is now preparing for his Bollywood debut in War 2, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan, set for release on August 14, 2025. Additionally, he is collaborating with Prashanth Neel for NTR 31.