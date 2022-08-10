Naga Chaitanya reveals what he would do if he meets Samantha

Hyderabad: It’s been almost a year since Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation and the discussion surrounding their relationship does not seem to end anytime soon. In fact, ever since Samantha opened up about her marriage on Koffee With Karan 7, the discussion and rumors have intensified.

Every now and then, a new interview with either Naga Chaitanya or Samantha surfaces on the internet. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Chay was asked what he would do if he met Samantha now.

This question came in relation to Samantha who revealed that people should hide sharp objects if she is put in the same room with Naga Chaitanya post their split. She also added that she has hard feelings for him.

Well, Chay’s answer to the question was different than Samantha’s. He casually replied, “I’ll say hi and give her a hug.”

Looks like, Naga Chaitanya has really moved on and wants to put it all behind him.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chay is gearing up for his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. He was last seen in the Tollywood film ‘Thank You’.