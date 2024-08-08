Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita’s engagement: Guest list, venue and more

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s rumored lovebirds, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, are reportedly taking their relationship to the next level with an engagement today. According to confirmations from Great Andhra and Hindustan Times, the couple will be getting engaged in an intimate ceremony this evening.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita’s Engagement Venue

The engagement is set to take place at Nagarjuna’s luxurious residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, a palatial home valued at Rs 45 crore.

Naga Chaitanya Engagement Guest List

The guest list includes close friends and family, with notable attendees from the Daggubati family and prominent Tollywood personalities.

“The ceremony is going to be a private affair, attended by those closest to Chay and Nagarjuna. Friends of Sobhita from Mumbai are also expected to join the celebration,” a source from the Telugu film industry revealed to Siasat.com.

Nagarjuna To Announce Engagement Officially

Nagarjuna is anticipated to officially announce the engagement tonight by sharing photos on social media.

The ongoing shoot for Naga Chaitanya’s film ‘Thandel’ has been canceled for the day to allow him to celebrate this special occasion.

Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, finalized their divorce in 2021.