Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita’s engagement today in Hyderabad: Report

Hyderabad: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are making headlines as reports of their engagement are circulating widely on social media.

According to a latest report in Great Andhra, the rumoured couple is set to exchange rings in a private ceremony today at Nagarjuna’s residence in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya, following his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, found himself entangled in numerous rumors regarding his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala. Speculations have now reached a crescendo with the engagement buzz.

Sources suggest that Nagarjuna, a renowned actor and Naga Chaitanya’s father, will officially announce the engagement and share photos from the ceremony.

Sources close to Naga Chaitanya also confirmed to Hindustan Times confirmed saying, “Yes, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting engaged on Thursday evening. The ceremony will be a very private and intimate one and will take place at Nagarjuna’s home in the evening. Nagarjuna is likely to be the one who will share the news first on social media.”

However, no official confirmation has been made by either Naga Chaitanya or Sobhita Dhulipala.

While the couple has never shared photos together, fans have been quick to piece together their connection from individual pictures posted on their social media accounts. Earlier this year, the pair were spotted at a wine tasting session in London, further fueling dating rumors.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have reportedly been in a relationship for a couple of years. The ‘Love Story’ actor was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, with the couple announcing their separation in October 2021, just days before their fifth wedding anniversary.

As fans eagerly await an official statement, the engagement rumors have undoubtedly stirred excitement and curiosity across the industry and social media.