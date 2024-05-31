Naga Chaitanya spotted with girlfriend in Europe, check out photo

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, the rumored love birds are currently holidaying together in Europe! Two stars from the Indian film industry were spotted enjoying a cozy outing and a photo of the couple is making waves on the internet.

In the viral picture, the rumored couple is seen enjoying a wine-tasting session during their European vacation. While the authenticity of the photo remains unverified, it undeniably portrays the pair caught up in the experience, dressed casually. Interestingly, Sobhita is celebrating her birthday today May 31, so it seems like the couple has gone abroad for the celebrations.

This isn’t the first time Naga Chaitanya and Dhulipala have sparked dating rumors. The pair have been spotted together on several occasions, including a dinner date at a London restaurant, further fueling speculation about their relationship status.

As the debate rages on social media, some fans have expressed their support and excitement for the new couple, praising their chemistry and wishing them well. On the other hand, a section of the audience continues to hold onto memories of Naga Chaitanya’s previous relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, expressing their nostalgia and sentiments.

Neither Chaitanya nor Dhulipala has officially confirmed or denied the dating rumors yet.