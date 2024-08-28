Naga Chaitanya talks publicly about his second marriage

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya has been in the spotlight ever since he got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala a few weeks ago. The couple has been the talk of the town, with everyone eager to know more about their upcoming wedding.

Naga Chaitanya Talks About Wedding

On August 27, Naga Chaitanya was seen in Hyderabad while promoting a brand he supports. During his interaction with the media, he was asked about the rumors surrounding his wedding venue. Chay kept things a bit of a mystery, saying he would reveal the details about the wedding and the venue very soon. He mentioned that the wedding would be a special event, surrounded by his closest family and friends, and hinted that it would be a grand affair.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala with Akkineni family (Instagram)

“Marriage is very important to me,” Naga Chaitanya said, expressing his wish to have his loved ones close during the ceremony. He also shared that he plans to follow all the traditional customs of marriage. However, when asked whether the wedding would be a big, fancy event or something simpler, he didn’t give a clear answer, saying only, “Nothing is decided yet, but I’ll let you know once everything is finalized.”

Also Read Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita might NOT tie knot in Hyderabad

There are rumors that the couple is considering a grand wedding in the beautiful state of Rajasthan, but nothing has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala is enjoying success both in her career and personal life. She recently received praise for her performance in the English film “Monkey Man,” and her work dubbing for Deepika Padukone in the film “Kalki” was also well-received. Adding to her joy, she is now engaged to Naga Chaitanya.

In a surprising development, Sobhita has climbed to the second spot on IMDb’s list of popular Indian celebrities, even surpassing Shah Rukh Khan. Her rapid rise has amazed both fans and people in the industry.